Rob Kiernan: Rangers defender misses Celtic meeting due to ban

Rob Kiernan slides in to tackle St Johnstone's Graham Cummins
Kiernan saw red for this late tackle on Saints' Graham Cummins

Defender Rob Kiernan will miss Rangers' next two games, starting with Sunday's meeting with Celtic, after losing an appeal against a red card.

Kiernan was sent off in the 3-2 defeat of St Johnstone on 1 March for a tackle on striker Graham Cummins.

After the Ibrox club lodged an appeal, the 26-year-old was allowed to play in Saturday's 6-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hamilton Academical.

But the claim of wrongful dismissal for serious foul play has been dismissed.

The Scottish FA convened a disciplinary tribunal on Thursday.

The Irish defender will also miss the Premiership match against Hamilton at Ibrox on 18 March.

