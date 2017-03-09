Rob Kiernan: Rangers defender misses Celtic meeting due to ban
Defender Rob Kiernan will miss Rangers' next two games, starting with Sunday's meeting with Celtic, after losing an appeal against a red card.
Kiernan was sent off in the 3-2 defeat of St Johnstone on 1 March for a tackle on striker Graham Cummins.
After the Ibrox club lodged an appeal, the 26-year-old was allowed to play in Saturday's 6-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hamilton Academical.
But the claim of wrongful dismissal for serious foul play has been dismissed.
The Scottish FA convened a disciplinary tribunal on Thursday.
The Irish defender will also miss the Premiership match against Hamilton at Ibrox on 18 March.