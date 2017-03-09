Gary Johnson: Cheltenham Town manager to accept one-match touchline ban

Gary Johnson's Cheltenham are 18th in League Two, seven points clear of the relegation zone

Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson says he will accept a one-match touchline ban and a £500 fine from the Football Association following his conduct in Saturday's draw at home to Mansfield.

Johnson, 61, was sent from the dugout after Cheltenham had a player sent off.

"It is probably best to hold your hands up and say 'ok'," Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I've got a one-game (ban) and a £500 fine, a normal sentence for a manager sent to the stands. I accept that."