Peter Pawlett: MK Dons sign Aberdeen midfielder for start of 2017-18 season

Peter Pawlett has made 208 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 21 goals

League One side MK Dons have signed Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett on a two-year deal, starting next season.

Pawlett's existing deal with Aberdeen, who are second in the Scottish Premiership, expires in the summer.

The former Scotland Under-21 international, 26, will stay with Aberdeen until the end of the campaign before joining Robbie Neilson's side.

"The ambition and potential here is huge so hopefully I can come here and we can really progress," he said.

Aside from a loan spell at St Johnstone in the 2012-13 season, Pawlett has spent his whole career with Aberdeen.

