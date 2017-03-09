Arsene Wenger says view of Arsenal fans will influence decision over whether to stay

Arsenal fans sing anti-Wenger songs after Bayern Munich defeat

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the opinion of fans will influence his decision over whether to remain in charge next season.

A group of Arsenal fans protested after Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League home defeat by Bayern Munich.

"I worked very hard for 20 years to make our fans happy and when you lose I understand they are not," Wenger said.

"You have to accept different opinions. Yes, of course, you consider everything."

Wenger is expected to announce in the next month whether he will stay on next season but denied he had already told the players of his decision.

