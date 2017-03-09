BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Bayern Munich defeat will not influence my future
Bayern defeat won't hasten Wenger exit
- From the section Football
Arsene Wenger tells BBC Sport editor Dan Roan that Arsenal's 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League is not a reason to believe this season will be his last at the club.
