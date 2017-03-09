BBC Sport - Manchester City 0-0 Stoke: Mark Hughes praises 'honesty' of Potters

Hughes hails 'honesty' of Stoke players

Mark Hughes says Stoke's performance in their 0-0 draw with Manchester City shows their "honesty" in responding to criticism they received after their 4-0 defeat by Tottenham.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City

Top videos

Video

Hughes hails 'honesty' of Stoke players

Video

Shields to make history with top billing

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man City 'needed to be brilliant' - Guardiola

Video

Woakes on England's 'best chance ever'

Video

Try of the week: 'Wow! What a finish that is!'

Video

'Mind-blowing pace' in world moguls finals

Video

'We want Wenger out' - Arsenal fans protest after defeat

Video

Ice-hockey surprise for two-year-old

  • From the section News
Video

Haye wants Bellew rematch

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Boxer Adams swaps gloves for bike

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired