BBC Sport - Manchester City 0-0 Stoke: Mark Hughes praises 'honesty' of Potters
Hughes hails 'honesty' of Stoke players
- From the section Football
Mark Hughes says Stoke's performance in their 0-0 draw with Manchester City shows their "honesty" in responding to criticism they received after their 4-0 defeat by Tottenham.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired