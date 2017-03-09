BBC Sport - Manchester City 0-0 Stoke: We needed to be brilliant - Pep Guardiola

Man City 'needed to be brilliant' - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "needed to be brilliant" to break down a Stoke defence which held them to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City

