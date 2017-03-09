BBC Sport - Manchester City 0-0 Stoke: We needed to be brilliant - Pep Guardiola
Man City 'needed to be brilliant' - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "needed to be brilliant" to break down a Stoke defence which held them to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired