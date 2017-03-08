Zambia reach first U20 Africa Cup of Nations final

The Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka will host Zambia in Sunday's final - with either Senegal or Guinea providing the opposition.

Hosts Zambia reached the final of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after beating South Africa 1-0 after extra-time in Lusaka.

Edward Chilufya finally broke the deadlock in the 108th minute as he headed home Proper Chiluya's free-kick.

Play had to be stopped for six minutes during extra-time after teargas fired outside the stadium filtered inside.

Zambia's previous best finish in the tournament was a fourth-placed finish in 2007.

The team also reached the semi-finals of the competition's forerunner, the African Under-21 Championship, in both 1991 and 1999.

Like the host nation, neither the Senegalese nor Guineans have ever won the tournament before.