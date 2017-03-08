Euro 2024: Tournament to be held in Germany or Turkey

Portugal won Euro 2016, which was held in France

The 2024 European Championship finals will be held in either Germany or Turkey, Uefa has confirmed.

The two countries were the only ones to submit a declaration of interest before the 3 March deadline.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland had considered a joint bid but did not proceed.

Both federations must produce a bid dossier by April 2018, with European football's governing body choosing the winner the following September.

"It's clear that there will be two strong bids for Uefa's showcase national team competition, and it will be a tough decision to make," said Uefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.

The tournament will return to a single-host format, after Euro 2020 will be held around 13 cities across Europe.

West Germany hosted the 1974 World Cup and 1988 European Championship, with the 2006 World Cup being held in a reunited Germany.

"With our vast experience, our current stadium infrastructure and the basic conditions in Germany, we can stage an economic, first-class tournament," said Germany federation (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel.

Turkey has never hosted a major tournament, after unsuccessful bids to host Euro 2008 with Greece and the 2012 finals on its own.

Grindel's counterpart, Yildirim Demiroren, is hoping it will be third time lucky for Turkey.

"Over the past few years, about 32 new stadiums have been built or are currently being constructed around the country," he said.

"With this level of investment, Turkey is proving that it is one of the world's leaders in its commitment to football infrastructure."