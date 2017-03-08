Tyrone Mings: Bournemouth defender to serve five-match ban

Tyrone Mings confronts Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Saturday's ill-tempered match at Old Trafford

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings will serve a five-match ban for violent conduct after a Football Association panel ruled he deliberately stood on the head of Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 23-year-old landed with his studs on the forward's head during Saturday's fiery 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic elbowed Mings shortly after, and accepted a three-match ban.

Bournemouth said they are "extremely disappointed" with the FA's decision.

Speaking to the BBC after Saturday's match, Mings denied any intent.

He said: "It was a good battle, you know exactly what you are going to get playing against him [Ibrahimovic]. There will be things highlighted more than others, but I enjoyed it."

Mings will miss Bournemouth's next five league fixtures but is due to return for the match at Tottenham on Saturday, 15 April.

Ban adds to defensive woes

The Cherries are 14th and five points above the relegation zone. They will be without Mings for almost half of their remaining 11 games this season.

Mings' ban leaves Eddie Howe's side increasingly short of defensive cover. Simon Francis is still out with a hamstring injury, Nathan Ake has returned to parent club Chelsea and Marc Wilson has joined West Brom on loan after making only three appearances for the Cherries.

It also adds to a tough start for Mings in the Premier League, having missed the whole of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut.

The matches Mings will miss:

11 March - Bournemouth v West Ham

18 March - Bournemouth v Swansea

1 April - Southampton v Bournemouth

5 April - Liverpool v Bournemouth

8 April - Bournemouth v Chelsea

Bournemouth's statement in full

"AFC Bournemouth are extremely disappointed with the FA Regulatory Commission's decision to find Tyrone Mings guilty of the charges against him and impose a five-game suspension following Saturday's incident at Old Trafford involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"We will study the detailed reasons of the commission once they become available but find it extraordinary that the charges can be described as 'proven' when there is absolutely no evidence to prove the incident was intentional.

"It is our strongly held belief - backed up by our relationship with the player, and knowledge of his background and character - that it was an accidental collision.

"Tyrone twice apologised to Ibrahimovic during the match for the accidental collision and also reiterated that there was no intent straight after the final whistle in a series of television interviews.

"We fully support our player. Tyrone has an excellent disciplinary record and has not been sent off in 75 matches as a professional. During that time he has only received 13 yellow cards - the last of which came in April 2015.

"The club will be making no further comment."