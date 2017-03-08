Joey Barton: Burnley midfielder's FA hearing into betting charges is postponed

Barton rejoined Burnley in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton's Football Association hearing into charges he made 1,260 bets over a 10-year period has been postponed.

The 34-year-old was due to appear before an FA commission on Wednesday, after accepting a charge in February.

Barton requested a personal hearing before being sanctioned for breaking FA rules by betting on matches between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016.

Players in England's top eight tiers are banned from betting on football.

But it is expected Barton will offer mitigation for the breaches.

He could face a lengthy ban, but remains free to play on Sunday, when Burnley travel to Liverpool for a 16:00 GMT kick-off in the Premier League.

In the same month, he was given a one-match ban for breaking Scottish Football Association rules on gambling.

Barton admitted the Scottish FA charge of placing 44 bets between 1 July and 15 September, while he was a player at Ibrox.