Craig Gordon: Celtic goalkeeper commits to club until 2020

Craig Gordon has become a mainstay of the Celtic team after overcoming knee injuries

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has agreed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Celtic.

The former Hearts and Sunderland keeper, 34, has made more than 100 appearances since signing for Celtic on a free transfer in 2014.

The Scottish Premiership leaders had rejected two offers for Gordon from Premier League leaders Chelsea in January.

And he has now committed himself to Celtic until the summer of 2020.

His move to Glasgow followed two years out of the game due to knee problems.

After making his Hearts debut in 2002, Gordon received his first senior international cap in 2004 and has made 45 appearances for Scotland.

He left Tynecastle in 2007 to join Sunderland in a £9m move.