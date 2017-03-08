BBC Sport - Arsenal fans sing anti-Wenger songs after Bayern Munich defeat
'We want Wenger out' - Arsenal fans protest after defeat
- From the section Football
Arsenal fans gather outside the Emirates Stadium to sing songs demanding the sacking of Arsene Wenger after the Gunners' humiliating 5-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
