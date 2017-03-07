BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup 2017: England lose 1-0 to Germany
Highlights: England pipped by Germany
Women's Football
England women lose their final game of the SheBelieves Cup 1-0 to Germany after Anja Mittag scores her 50th international goal in Washington D.C.
