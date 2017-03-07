Arsenal v Bayern Munich: Wenger 'revolted' by ref but proud of side despite thrashing

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was dejected after his side were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 for the seventh successive season

Arsene Wenger said he was "revolted" by the referee but called Arsenal brave after Tuesday's Champions League last-16 thrashing by Bayern Munich.

Referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos denied the hosts a penalty when 1-0 up before later awarding one for a Laurent Koscielny foul on Robert Lewandowski.

Koscielny was then sent off as Wenger's side were beaten 10-2 on aggregate.

"The penalty and red card are absolutely unexplainable and scandalous," said Wenger.

"It's irresponsible from the referee. It leaves me very angry and very frustrated."

Despite suffering the biggest aggregate defeat by an English side in the Champions League, Wenger said the result did not "reflect the courage of the performance."

"Overall it's difficult to understand what's happened," Wenger told BT Sport.

"I still must say my team has produced a huge effort tonight and played very well."

Wenger added he thought Xabi Alonso's challenge on Theo Walcott in the first half was "100% a penalty", and also claimed Bayern striker Lewandowski was offside in the build up to Koscielny's foul.

He was also critical of Sidiropoulos' decision to upgrade Koscielny's initial yellow card to a red after consulting with the additional assistant referee behind the goal.

"It's just not serious," Wenger said.

"When you see the importance of the games and you see an attitude like that I am absolutely revolted and sorry for people who come and pay a lot of money to watch this kind of game."

The 67-year-old Frenchman was also the subject of protests from fans prior to the game at Emirates Stadium, asking for him to step down.

When asked about the demonstration, Wenger said: "I've nothing to add to that."

How bad was it? The stats

The 10-2 aggregate defeat is the worst suffered by an English side in the Champions League.

It was Arsenal's biggest home loss since November 1998 (5-0 against Chelsea in the League Cup).

Only one Champions League tie has seen a greater margin of victory for a team - Bayern Munich v Sporting Lisbon (12-1, 2009).

Only Barcelona (27 against Celtic) have scored more Champions League goals against a single opponent than Bayern have against Arsenal (26).

'Shame Again' - How the papers reacted

'Shame Again' - The Express

'Wenger Out...' - i

'Wenger hits all-time low' - Times