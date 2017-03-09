Premier League & FA Cup predictions: Lawro v Chelsea Fan TV & Full Time Devils

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponents for this weekend's Premier League fixtures and FA Cup quarter-finals are Sophie Rose from Chelsea supporter channel CFC Fan TV and Manchester United followers Adam McKola and Stephen Howson from Full Time DEVILS.

Unsurprisingly, Sophie has a very different view from Adam and Stephen about how Monday's mouth-watering tie between Chelsea and United will turn out.

You can watch that game live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT to find out who called it correctly.

Sophie, Adam and Stephen have also got involved in BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign to share their tales of the magic of the FA Cup - and choose some recent match as their most memorable moments.

FA Cup quarter-final predictions Result Lawro CFC Fan TV Full Time Devils SATURDAY Middlesbrough v Man City x-x 0-2 0-3 1-2 Arsenal v Lincoln City x-x 3-0 4-1 4-0 SUNDAY Tottenham v Millwall x-x 2-0 3-1 3-0 MONDAY Chelsea v Man Utd x-x 2-0 3-2 1-1*

*United to win on penalties. There are no replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Premier League predictions - week 28 Result Lawro CFC Fan TV Full Time Devils SATURDAY Bournemouth v West Ham x-x 2-1 2-2 2-1 Everton v West Brom x-x 1-1 2-1 2-0 Hull v Swansea x-x 1-1 0-2 1-0 SUNDAY Liverpool v Burnley x-x 2-0 1-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

This week's guests will need a big performance to claim top spot on the FA Cup leaderboard after Robbie from Arsenal Fan TV joined BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ A Dot at the summit with his scores from round five.

FA Cup leaderboard after round five Correct results (Perfect scores) Total Success rate 1. = A.Dot 10/16 (4) 220 34% 1. = ArsenalFan TV 5/8 (2) 110 34% 3. Adele Roberts 8/16 (3) 170 27% 4. Lawro 24/56 (6) 420 19% 5. Blue Moon Rising TV 14/32 (3) 230 18% 6. Spurred On 12/32 (2) 180 14% 7. Fulhamish 4/8 (0) 40 13% 8. Reev 12/32 (0) 120 9%

Last week, Lawro got six correct results, including two perfect scores from 10 Premier League matches, for a total of 120 points.

He beat cricket legend David Gower, who got five correct results with one perfect score, for a tally of 80 points.

Total scores after week 27 Lawro 2,580 Guests 2,020

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Middlesbrough v Man City (FA Cup, 12:15 GMT)

It is quite easy predicting a nil for Middlesbrough at the moment because they have not found the net in any of their past four Premier League games, and have only scored four goals in their past 10.

The drop-off in Boro's form is a strange one really because signing two strikers in the January transfer window - Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, who replaced David Nugent and Jordan Rhodes in their squad - just has not improved them.

When you look at their lack of goals, it is not a surprise they have dropped into the bottom three, and I don't expect things to improve against Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola has generally picked a strong team in the FA Cup this season - such as in their 5-1 win over Huddersfield in their fifth-round replay.

With this game at Saturday lunchtime and their Champions League tie with Monaco on Wednesday night, I think Guardiola will do the same again.

City's draw against Stoke in midweek was a disappointing result - but it is not a disaster because they were up against a team who are capable of digging in like that.

Guardiola said afterwards that his players must forget that game and move on and he is exactly right - this is a big week for them in the cup competitions and they have to focus on them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Sophie: I just don't see Boro scoring a goal. They don't have a chance really.

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 0-3

Stephen: As much as I would like to say City will go out, I think they will be far too strong for this Boro side.

Adam: I think Boro have go the ability to cause City problems, but I don't think they will get over the line.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 1-2

Bournemouth v West Ham (Premier League)

In many ways the incidents involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings and Andrew Surman at Old Trafford last weekend helped Bournemouth because Manchester United took their eye off the ball a little bit.

Even so, well done to the Cherries for going there and getting a point with 10 men.

Now Eddie Howe's side need a win - they have not had one in their past eight league matches - and I think they might do it on Saturday.

I don't see West Ham's season just petering out, because they are chasing a top-half finish that would be a success for them, but I am backing Bournemouth to edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 2-2

Stephen: I think this one will be tight, but Bournemouth are taking it.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 2-1

Everton v West Brom (Premier League)

West Brom did not get going against Crystal Palace last weekend and I would expect a response to that defeat from Tony Pulis's side.

Everton also lost, against Tottenham, and I think this will be another tough game for them, especially for Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku because the Baggies defence will make life difficult for him.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 2-1

Stephen: Everton are strong at home and I think they will win comfortably.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 2-0

Hull v Swansea (Premier League)

Swansea look like a different team under Paul Clement, in attack as well as defence.

I don't understand why Fernando Llorente did not start many games when Bob Bradley was in charge of Swansea before Christmas.

But what a bonus having Llorente has been for Clement, who has looked at his squad and thought 'we have got a centre-forward here who is big, strong and good in the air, decent on the ground and scores goals'.

Hull also improved when Marco Silva took over, but they have started to plateau a little bit and they are still in deep trouble at the bottom of the table.

I am going to back the Tigers to get something here, though.

I am not just going to finally predict they will win this season for the sake of it (see Lawro's League Table at the bottom of this page, where Hull have only three points) - but if I tip them to lose again I will probably have Hull fans standing outside my house.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 0-2

Stephen: This is going to be massive for whoever comes away with the win, and I have a feeling Hull are going to edge it.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 1-0

Arsenal v Lincoln (FA Cup, 17:30 GMT)

I am now in the camp that feels sorry for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, but for the sake of his legacy I don't know why he is holding on.

The big thing for me is that he has absolutely nothing to prove any more. You could ask any of the Premier League managers he has come up against and they would tell you what a fantastic manager he is.

So I don't understand why he doesn't say something about how it has been a fantastic 20 years, but after the last game of the season that is it.

Wenger has been absolutely brilliant and he has written his own chapter in the history of the Premier League, but his best mate - whoever that is - needs to tell him: "Arsene, come on. It's time to go."

He deserves the chance to say goodbye and that way he would be given a great send-off he could organise himself, not a sad ending.

It would also lift the club completely and get rid of the doom and gloom surrounding it at the moment.

I don't see those issues affecting them on Saturday at Emirates Stadium, though.

The Lincoln story is fantastic and the other great thing for them is that, as well as reaching the last eight of the FA Cup, they have kept winning to stay top of the National League too.

That tells you how good they are, but their FA Cup adventure ends here.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Sophie: We all know Arsenal are nowhere near winning the title but they have a habit of doing well in the FA Cup. Also, they are still a top-four Premier League side and Lincoln are nowhere near that.

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 4-1

Adam: Arsenal at home against the minnows. Can the unthinkable happen?

Stephen: I am going for the upset. Arsenal will go through, no doubt about it. It will probably be a slapping too.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 4-0

SUNDAY

Tottenham v Millwall (FA Cup, 14:00 GMT KO, live on BBC One from 13:30 GMT)

Millwall are flying in League One and have not lost any of their past 17 games in all competitions.

The Lions also went nine games without conceding a goal before MK Dons found the net against them on Saturday.

They have already beaten three Premier League teams - Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester - to get this far, so it is fitting that now they have landed one of the really big boys.

I think this is where the Lions' run ends, though.

Spurs striker Harry Kane cannot stop scoring and his partnership with Dele Alli looks very special. Tottenham will just be too strong for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sophie: It would not surprise me if Millwall get a goal but I don't see them stopping Kane.

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 3-1

Adam: A good London derby here, are Millwall going to cause another upset?

Stephen: I don't think so, to be honest. Kane used to play for Millwall, so he is nailed on to score.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 3-0

Liverpool v Burnley (Premier League, 16:00 GMT)

I am at Anfield on Sunday for Match of the Day 2 and in many ways - especially in relation to the rest of the season - this is Liverpool's biggest game for a long time.

Forget about the Reds' wins over Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City at home in the past few weeks because we know what Burnley are all about - they showed that in their win over Liverpool at Turf Moor in August.

Liverpool had 81% of possession when they played Burnley in August, but still lost. The heat map representing touches for Burnley (l) and Liverpool (r) helps to illustrate the Reds' dominance in possession - they played 852 passes to Burnley's 207 - but they could not turn that into meaningful chances, let alone goals. Jurgen Klopp's side had 26 shots, but most of them were from distance.

The Clarets have only picked up two points away from home all season but they are still very difficult to break down and we know that Liverpool really struggle against teams like that.

So I am looking at this game and thinking what will Liverpool do to change that.

I think the Reds will win and I am certainly not expecting a repeat of their performance against Leicester when they got everything wrong.

But whether that happens depends on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino finding some consistency - because they have not been at their best recently. While Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana have been great, those other two have been a little bit iffy.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 1-1

Stephen: Liverpool have been massively inconsistent in 2017. They can look good but sometimes they look awful - and being a United fan, I can't predict a Liverpool win.

Full Time Devils' prediction: 1-1

MONDAY

Chelsea v Man Utd (FA Cup, 19:45 GMT KO, live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT)

Manchester United's busy schedule that sees them play in Russia in the Europa League on Thursday night will obviously make a difference.

I will be fascinated to see what team United boss Jose Mourinho picks, because Chelsea are not a side you want to play when you are tired.

Chelsea will want to turn United - and Mourinho - over, just like they did when they beat them 4-0 in the Premier League October.

There will be no room for sentiment and that is just the way Chelsea are at the moment - they get the job done. That is not going to change because their manager Antonio Conte will not let them change.

The Blues are cruising in the league, 10 points clear and they have to be favourites to win that and the FA Cup too. There is no better team than them in the Premier League at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sophie: Now for the big one. I am buzzing for this game. I am going and cannot wait.

As a Chelsea fan this fixture will always be bittersweet while Jose Mourinho is United's manager, but we did well against them earlier in the season when we beat them 4-0 in October.

It is going to be a really tense game and a tough one too. I think we will get through but it is going to be tight.

CFC Fan TV's prediction: 3-2

Adam: This could be a classic FA Cup tie.

Stephen: It is going to be very tight - I am struggling to call it but I think I am going 1-0.

Adam: I am going for the same scoreline as in Moscow in the 2008 Champions League final when we beat them in a penalty shoot-out. You having that?

Stephen: I will take whatever there is to get through this game, mate!

Full Time Devils prediction: 1-1 aet. United to win on penalties

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P27 W19 D0 L8

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora 96 Lawro (average after 27 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray 80 David Gower, Loyle Carner, Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Martin Kemp, Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith

*Does not include scores from postponed games.

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)