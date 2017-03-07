Bayern could face fine for toilet paper protest at Arsenal

Stewards clean up toilet paper
Stewards had to clear the pitch of toilet paper and streamers thrown by Bayern Munich fans inside the first minute of Tuesday's tie

Bayern Munich could face a fine after their supporters delayed Tuesday's Champions League tie at Arsenal by throwing toilet paper onto the pitch in protest over ticket prices.

The game was stopped shortly after kick-off as stewards cleared the playing surface at Emirates Stadium.

Under Uefa rules, clubs are liable for the conduct of their fans and may be subject to disciplinary measures for acts including the throwing of objects.

Bayern beat Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate.

A group of visiting fans also held up a banner which read "without fans football is not worth a penny", having made a similar protest in a Champions League group match at Arsenal last season.

Firemen
Firemen stepped in to help stewards as the game was paused following Bayern fans' protest
Rafinha
Bayern defender Rafinha helped with the clear-up
Bayern banner
Bayern Munich fans also held up a banner stating "the greed knows no limits"

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Get into golf

Beginner Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired