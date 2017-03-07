Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Craig Gordon, Rangers, Pedro Caixinha, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ross Wilson has turned down the opportunity to become Rangers' new director of football. The 34-year-old, Southampton's highly-rated director of recruitment and scouting, topped Rangers' list for the newly-created role. (Various)

Craig Gordon has signed his new deal at Celtic. The 34-year-old is staying at Parkhead until at least 2020 after agreeing a new three-and-a-half year contract with the champions. (Daily Record)

Craig Gordon was the subject of two January bids from English Premier League leaders Chelsea

Pedro Caixinha will be the next Rangers manager once he gets the nod from the Al-Gharafa chairman to fly to Scotland, reports have claimed. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers star Niko Kranjcar has revealed he won't be back this season. The former Spurs ace suffered a serious knee cruciate injury in October after he was beginning to make his mark at Ibrox. (Various)

Facing Hibernian in next month's Scottish Cup semi-final was the draw Aberdeen supporters were hoping for but Dons manager Derek McInnes says the Championship leaders should not be underestimated. (Press and Journal)

Former Ross County boss Derek Adams has changed his Plymouth Argyle side's strip because it's too green. He fears the club's colours are camouflaging the players against the green backdrop of their Home Park pitch and the stadium's green seats. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett is poised to sign a pre-contract agreement with English League One outfit MK Dons. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland are banking on outsmarting England in Saturday's Calcutta Cup match after questioning the ability of Eddie Jones' side to think on their feet. (Scottish Daily Express)