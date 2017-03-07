Derwin Martina: York City release defender after playing one game for reserve team

Former Curacao under-20 international Derwin Martina had been playing for Finnish third-tier side Atlantis FC before joining York

York City have released defender Derwin Martina, just four days after he signed for the National League club.

York boss Gary Mills decided to release Martina after watching him play 81 minutes of a reserve-team defeat by Hartlepool, BBC Radio York reports.

The 22-year-old had agreed a deal to stay until the end of the season.

York's official website had reported that Derwin was the brother of Southampton player Cuco, but he has since denied that they are related.

"He is not my cousin, he is just a friend," he told BBC Radio York.

"In my country, Martina's a really big name so a lot of people have that last name, but he's not my brother."

Here today, gone tomorrow...

Ali Dia (Southampton): Striker played 32 minutes as a substitute against Leeds before being released, having signed for Southampton following a recommendation from someone pretending to be AC Milan striker George Weah.

Dietmar Hamann (Bolton): Midfielder joined Bolton on a free transfer from Liverpool, and spent one day at club before joining Manchester City.

David Unsworth (Aston Villa): Defender joined Villa for £3m from West Ham, but moved to Everton for the same fee without playing a game.

Jeanvion Yulu-Matondo (Bury): Signed for the Shakers on a short-term deal following a three-week trial, but was released one day later after playing in a reserve-team game against Bolton.