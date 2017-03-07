Fern Whelan: Notts County Ladies and England defender agrees new deal

Fern Whelan (left) has been a key member of the Notts defence since joining in January 2015

England defender Fern Whelan has signed a new contract to keep her at Notts County Ladies until the end of the 2017 Spring Series.

Whelan, 28, joined Notts in 2015 and has won three international caps.

"Fern has been a steady rock at the back and fits in perfectly back line," said manager Rick Passmoor.

The Spring Series sees teams play each other once in a one-off, six-week transitional competition before the WSL's switch to a winter calendar.

For top-flight teams, the Spring Series runs over six weeks, from 23 April until Saturday, 3 June.