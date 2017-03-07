Kyle Storer: Cheltenham Town midfielder banned for four games

Kyle Storer (right) was given a straight red for a challenge on Mansfield's Jamie McGuire

Cheltenham Town midfielder Kyle Storer has been banned for four games after the club's appeal against the red card he received in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Mansfield in League Two was rejected.

The 29-year-old's 18th-minute dismissal was his second red card of the season.

The former Kidderminster man was also banned for the first eight games of this term, after an alleged bite on an opponent during the previous campaign.

Cheltenham are 18th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone.