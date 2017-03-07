Scottish Cup: BBC to show Aberdeen v Hibernian in semi-final

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn and Aberdeen's Kenny McLean have been in excellent recent form

BBC Scotland will show live coverage of the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Hibernian at Hampden.

The match on Saturday, 22 April kicks off at 12:15 GMT and the TV coverage will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website.

The other semi-final between Celtic and Rangers, also at Hampden, kicks off at noon on Sunday, 23 April.

As well as live radio commentary, there will also be highlights on Sportscene on Sunday evening.

Aberdeen and Hibs reached the semi-final courtesy of wins over Partick Thistle and Ayr United, respectively, while Celtic saw off St Mirren and Rangers thrashed Hamilton Academical.

Scottish Cup semi-finals

Saturday, 22 April

Aberdeen v Hibernian (12:15 GMT)

Sunday, 23 April

Celtic v Rangers (12:00 GMT)