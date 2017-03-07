Sebastien Migne appointed Congo coach

Sebastien Migne (centre) was assistant coach to Claude LeRoy when the latter was in charge of Congo.

Frenchman Sebastien Migne has replaced compatriot Pierre Lechantre as coach of Congo Brazzaville.

Migne, 44, has previously worked as Claude LeRoy's assistant at both Congo and Togo.

It is a swift return to the 1972 African champions for Migne, who worked as LeRoy's assistant with the Red Devils until November 2015.

Congo had been without a permanent coach since Lechantre was sacked in November 2016.

Migne, who worked as Togo assistant coach during the 2017 African Cup of Nations, was on a four-man short-list which included Patrice Neveu, John Toshack and Paul Put, according to sports minister Léon-Alfred Opimbat.

He has been rewarded with a two-year deal with the objective of qualifying for the 2018 African Nations Championship and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Under LeRoy's guidance, Congo reached the quarter-finals of the 2015 Nations Cup, which was their first appearance at the finals since 2000 - and only their third since 1978.