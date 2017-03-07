BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: England women relishing Germany clash
England women relishing Germany clash
- From the section Women's Football
England coach Mark Sampson and Lucy Bronze say they are relishing a chance to beat old foes Germany and claim the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.
WATCH MORE: England beat world champions USA
Watch England Women v Germany Women, SheBelieves Cup, BBC Red Button and online, coverage begins at 20:55.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired