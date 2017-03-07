BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: England women relishing Germany clash

England women relishing Germany clash

England coach Mark Sampson and Lucy Bronze say they are relishing a chance to beat old foes Germany and claim the SheBelieves Cup in Washington.

WATCH MORE: England beat world champions USA

Watch England Women v Germany Women, SheBelieves Cup, BBC Red Button and online, coverage begins at 20:55.

