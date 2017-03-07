BBC Sport - Conceded? Brazilian striker scores straight from kick-off
Conceded? Why not score straight from kick-off?
- From the section Football
With his side just having conceded an equaliser away at Catanduvense, striker Mirrai scores directly from the kick-off for Comercial FC who went on to win the game in Brazil 4-1.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired