BBC Sport - Conceded? Brazilian striker scores straight from kick-off

Conceded? Why not score straight from kick-off?

With his side just having conceded an equaliser away at Catanduvense, striker Mirrai scores directly from the kick-off for Comercial FC who went on to win the game in Brazil 4-1.

Available to UK users only.

