BBC Sport - West Ham 1-2 Chelsea: Antonio Conte rues lack of clean sheet
It's a pity not to keep clean sheet - Conte
- From the section Football
Despite beating West Ham 2-1, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is disappointed his side failed to keep a clean sheet for the fifth Premier League game in a row.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired