Celtic v Rangers: Bobby Madden to referee Old Firm derby

Referee Bobby Madden will be the man in charge for the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side go into the game 33 points ahead of Rangers and have won all three derbies this season.

Moussa Dembele scored a hat-trick in Celtic's 5-1 victory in September and the French striker fired the winner in the League Cup semi-final.

Celtic came from behind on Hogmanay at Ibrox to claim three points courtesy of Scott Sinclair's strike.