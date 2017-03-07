Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Caixinha, Old Firm derby, Forrest,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers do not expect Pedro Caixinha to join the club as their new head coach until after Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park. (The Herald)

The Portuguese coach, who is currently working in Qatar with Al-Gharafa, was due in Glasgow today but has been delayed by at least 24 hours after his proposed move stalled.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic winger James Forrest faces a fitness race to be available for the Old Firm derby after sustaining a knock in the victory against Hamilton last month. (Various)

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie reckons Brendan Rodgers' side could rack up a record score against Rangers this weekend. Celtic's biggest win against their city rivals is a 7-1 League Cup final victory in 1957. "Brendan will be thinking 'let's see if we can beat them 7-0 or 8-0'," says McAvennie.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Dumbarton defender Mark Docherty concedes he was out of order in clashing with team-mate Stuart Carswell. "It was a heat of the moment thing," says Docherty. "I'm a passionate guy, I'm a born winner. Stuart's the same, he hates getting beat." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers can upset Celtic and win Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park, says former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Scottish Sun)

Jorge Cadete, who scored 33 goals in his debut season at Celtic in 1996/97, says he will congratulate Moussa Dembele - who has netted 32 so far this term - when the French striker eclipses his haul. (Scottish Sun)