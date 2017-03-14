Fulham 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Sone Aluko's goal was his seventh of the season for Fulham

Fulham missed out on the chance to move into the Championship play-off places as Lucas Joao's late goal earned relegation-threatened Blackburn a draw.

Joao converted Derrick Williams' cross as Rovers remain unbeaten since Tony Mowbray took over as head coach.

Sone Aluko fired Fulham ahead just before the break, but Craig Conway levelled from the spot after Tomas Kalas brought down Marvin Emnes.

Gohi Cyriac restored Fulham's lead, but Joao struck to deny them the win.

The result left Slavisa Jokanovic's side still seventh in the table, one point behind Sheffield Wednesday, while Blackburn climbed above Bristol City and out of the bottom three.

Fulham dominated possession the first half and after Aluko had been foiled by keeper Jason Steele in a one-on-one, he scored with a left-foot shot to give them the lead.

The introduction of Joao as a substitute gave Rovers an extra physical presence up front, and Conway hammered the equaliser down the middle after their penalty was awarded.

Ryan Fredericks crossed into the box for Cyriac to net his first goal since joining Fulham from Belgian football, but a late rally saw Connor Mahoney and Joao threaten the Fulham goal before the latter beat David Button for his third goal in two games.