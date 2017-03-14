Match ends, Fulham 2, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Fulham 2-2 Blackburn Rovers
Fulham missed out on the chance to move into the Championship play-off places as Lucas Joao's late goal earned relegation-threatened Blackburn a draw.
Joao converted Derrick Williams' cross as Rovers remain unbeaten since Tony Mowbray took over as head coach.
Sone Aluko fired Fulham ahead just before the break, but Craig Conway levelled from the spot after Tomas Kalas brought down Marvin Emnes.
Gohi Cyriac restored Fulham's lead, but Joao struck to deny them the win.
The result left Slavisa Jokanovic's side still seventh in the table, one point behind Sheffield Wednesday, while Blackburn climbed above Bristol City and out of the bottom three.
Fulham dominated possession the first half and after Aluko had been foiled by keeper Jason Steele in a one-on-one, he scored with a left-foot shot to give them the lead.
The introduction of Joao as a substitute gave Rovers an extra physical presence up front, and Conway hammered the equaliser down the middle after their penalty was awarded.
Ryan Fredericks crossed into the box for Cyriac to net his first goal since joining Fulham from Belgian football, but a late rally saw Connor Mahoney and Joao threaten the Fulham goal before the latter beat David Button for his third goal in two games.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2FredericksBooked at 49mins
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 3MaloneSubstituted forMartinat 61'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 6McDonaldBooked at 62mins
- 14JohansenSubstituted forCyriacat 81'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forOdoiat 87'minutes
- 24Aluko
- 30Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 9Cyriac
- 15Madl
- 17Sigurdsson
- 25Martin
- 33Petsos
Blackburn
- 1Steele
- 24Nyambe
- 26LenihanBooked at 63mins
- 4Hoban
- 5Williams
- 31BennettSubstituted forMahoneyat 69'minutes
- 6Lowe
- 23GuthrieBooked at 40mins
- 32ConwaySubstituted forFeeneyat 89'minutes
- 12GrahamSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17EmnesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 7Feeney
- 18Lucas João
- 21Akpan
- 27Tomlinson
- 28Mahoney
- 30Brown
- 33Raya
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 15,487
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Booking
Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Blackburn Rovers 2. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Derrick Williams with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Derrick Williams.
Attempt missed. Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas João.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney replaces Craig Conway.
Attempt missed. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Connor Mahoney with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Neeskens Kebano.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Cyriac (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Booking
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cyriac replaces Stefan Johansen.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Blackburn Rovers 1. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Tomas Kalas (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Blackburn Rovers. Marvin Emnes draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano.
Attempt saved. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Mahoney with a cross.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Neeskens Kebano.
Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Emnes.
Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Kalas.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Connor Mahoney replaces Elliott Bennett.
Attempt missed. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Lucas João tries a through ball, but Craig Conway is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Guthrie (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Chris Martin replaces Scott Malone.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lucas João replaces Danny Graham.