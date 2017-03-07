Antonio Conte: Chelsea must keep feet on the ground

Antonio Conte Chelsea side have won 21 of their 27 Premier League games this season

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte told his players to "keep their feet on the ground" after they beat West Ham 2-1 on Monday to take another big step towards the Premier League title.

The Blues lead second-placed Tottenham by 10 points with 11 games left.

Supporters were signing "we're going to win the league" at London Stadium, but Conte said: "We must think we have to take 26 points. We go step by step."

Those points would mean a total of 92 - the maximum Spurs can accumulate is 89.

A positive sign Chelsea are the seventh side to accrue 66-plus points from their first 27 games of a Premier League season, having done it themselves twice before (69 in 2005-06 and 68 in 2004-05). All six previous sides have gone on to win the title.

Italian Conte, in his debut Premier League season, added: "We must think every opponent will want to beat us from now until the end.

"To dream is good, but it's important to keep our feet on the ground."

Despite his side recording their 21st league win of the season, Conte said he was disappointed with them conceding against West Ham late in the game.

Eden Hazard finished off a counter-attack in the 25th minute to give Chelsea the lead before Diego Costa made it 2-0 from close range five minutes after the restart.

However, Manuel Lanzini's stoppage-time strike made it an uneasy final few seconds for the Blues.

"To give away a clean sheet at the end is not good," he added.

"We must improve in this situation - but I'm pleased. We showed great concentration and commitment and will to win."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic does not expect their London rivals to slip up in the run-in.

"They look serious. For me they are not going to lose that. I can't see them being casual," said the former Croatia defender.