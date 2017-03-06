Barcelona: Ronald Koeman urged to stay at Everton by Ashley Williams

Ronald Koeman signed Ashley Williams in August 2016

Ashley Williams has urged Ronald Koeman to ignore speculation linking him with the Barcelona job and stay at Everton.

Luis Enrique confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, and former midfielder Koeman is being linked with a return to the Nou Camp.

The Everton boss, 53, won four league titles and the European Cup in his six years there as a player.

"For me personally and the lads, we obviously hope he stays," said Toffees defender Williams.

"He's started building a team here and we're all confident the future looks good for Everton.

"But he might have his own ambitions. I can't speak for what he wants from his managerial career but from our point of view, definitely we enjoy working with him," the 32-year-old added.

Koeman took over as Everton boss in June 2016 and his team are on course to finish in the top seven of the Premier League for the first time in three years.

Until Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Tottenham, they were unbeaten in nine league matches.