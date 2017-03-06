Nicklas Bendtner: Nottingham Forest striker joins Rosenborg

From the section

Nicklas Bendtner scored his first goal for Forest against Fulham in September

Nottingham Forest striker Nicklas Bendtner has joined Norwegian champions Rosenborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Denmark international signed a two-year deal with the Championship club in September, but only made seven league starts.

The former Arsenal player scored two goals in 17 appearances in total.

He had fallen out of favour in recent weeks, with forwards Britt Assombalonga, Zach Clough and teenager Ben Brereton all starting ahead of him.

The transfer window is open until 31 March in Norway, with their season starting in April.

