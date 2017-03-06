Rangers: Gary Rowett confirms Ibrox talks about job as team boss

Gary Rowett was sacked by Birmingham in December

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that he held talks with Rangers as the Ibrox club search for a new team boss.

Al-Gharafa coach Pedro Caixinha is being tipped as Rangers' first choice.

But Rowett told BBC Sport: "It is public that I met Rangers. Again, it is a compliment clubs like that are willing to meet me.

"It doesn't mean to say they want me to be their manager. I just had a conversation with the club."

Rowett, who was sacked by Birmingham in December, revealed that Rangers are not the only club with whom he has spoken.

"It is like anything, especially being an out of work manager, people say 'would you like to meet?'," said the 42-year-old, who started his managerial career with Burton Albion.

"It was important for me to go and meet them and share my vision and my philosophy.

"I have done that with a few clubs who are looking for their next manager."

Rowett said he would not be fazed about the size of Rangers, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership after parting acrimoniously with his fellow Englishman, Mark Warburton, last month.

Birmingham fans thanked Gary Rowett after his departure from the club

"That is what you are in football for," he said. "The bigger the pressure, the bigger the club, the bigger the games, the bigger the competition.

"You want to work at the highest level at any club and you want the biggest club possible."

Rowett, a former Birmingham defender, took charge of the Blues in October 2014 with his Burton side challenging at the top of England's League Two after a two-year spell with the Brewers.

He led Birmingham clear of relegation trouble in his first season but was sacked with his side sitting seventh in the Championship during the current campaign.

"Whatever decision any of these clubs make, not just Rangers, that is their prerogative," added the former Cambridge United, Everton, Blackpool, Derby County, Birmingham City, Leicester City, Charlton Athletic and Burton defender.

"Certainly, I have had some good conversations with some good clubs.

"It is nice for me to know my reputation in the game is still fairly strong.

"I want to work. I think I have been pretty successful.

"I think I have improved as a manager and have shown I can add really good value to any club at any level."