Tayfun Korkut: Bayer Leverkusen name Roger Schmidt's replacement

Bayer Leverkusen's new head coach Tayfun Korkut poses for photographers with chief executive Michael Schade and sports director Rudi Voller
Tayfun Korkut (centre) played for Turkey and was also assistant manager to his national team

Bayer Leverkusen have named Tayfun Korkut as their head coach until the end of the season, after sacking Roger Schmidt.

Schmidt lost his job after four defeats in six Bundesliga games, ending with a 6-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Ex-Hannover boss Korkut, 42, was named Kaiserslautern boss last summer but resigned after only six months.

Leverkusen are 10th in the league and trail Atletico Madrid 4-2 in their Champions League last-16 tie.

