BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland boss 'flattered' by link to Leicester City

O'Neill 'flattered' by Leicester speculation

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is "flattered" by recent speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Premier League club Leicester City.

"You can never say no in football but equally I am not actively looking for another job," said O'Neill.

"My focus is purely on the qualifier against Norway and making sure that as a squad and a team we are doing the country proud.

"If an opportunity presents itself, the Association and myself will sit down and look at it and see where we go from there."

Top videos

Video

O'Neill 'flattered' by Leicester speculation

Video

Sanchez row reports 'completely false' - Wenger

Video

Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend

Video

London Stadium is 'perfect' for Chelsea

Video

Muir storms to second European gold

Video

Oskan-Clarke denied in photo-finish thriller

Video

Philip sets British record in 60m victory

Video

Britain win three more Para-cycling golds

Video

Highlights: Celtic 4-1 St Mirren

Video

England beat world champions USA

Video

I wanted more goals from Man City - Guardiola

Video

Sunderland lacked quality - Moyes

Video

Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired