Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is "flattered" by recent speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Premier League club Leicester City.

"You can never say no in football but equally I am not actively looking for another job," said O'Neill.

"My focus is purely on the qualifier against Norway and making sure that as a squad and a team we are doing the country proud.

"If an opportunity presents itself, the Association and myself will sit down and look at it and see where we go from there."