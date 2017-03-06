BBC Sport - Alexis Sanchez row reports 'completely false' - Arsene Wenger
Sanchez row reports 'completely false' - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says reports of a training ground row between Alexis Sanchez and his team-mates are "completely false".
