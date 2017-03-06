Rangers: Alan Stubbs backs coach Pedro Caixinha for Ibrox role

Pedro Caixinha has been in charge of Al Gharafa in Qatar since 2015

Alan Stubbs says Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha has the "right tools" to succeed at Rangers should he land the vacant manager's post at Ibrox.

Caixinha is among the names being linked with Rangers following the departure of Mark Warburton.

And Stubbs, who got to know Caixinha while doing coaching courses in Scotland, believes the 46-year-old has the ability to win over any doubters.

"I think he could be very good," Stubbs told BBC Scotland.

"It is a left-field choice because I don't think anyone would have thought of this in the first place, but that doesn't mean he's not a right fit for the club.

"He could come and do fantastically well and the board would be judged to have made a great signing - only time will tell.

"But he's got the right tools to do a very good job at Rangers and that's the most important thing."

Caixinha is currently managing Al-Gharafa in Qatar following spells as boss of Mexican side Santos Laguna and Portuguese outfits Uniao Leiria and Nacional,

He also spent more than 10 years as an assistant manager at several clubs, including Sporting Lisbon and Panathinaikos.

Stubbs does not, however, believe that Caixinha's lack of experience in British football would be a problem.

"The biggest thing is not about his experience of it - it's about how quickly he learns," Stubbs said.

"Knowing Pedro and how intelligent he is in terms of styles of football, it won't be a problem for him - I can't see it being an obstacle that could prevent him being a success in the job.

"Sometimes, you're in a no-win situation. If they go for one of the well-known people, some will say that's short-sighted and, because Pedro's name has been mentioned, people will go "Oh, we've never heard of him'.

"That doesn't mean he's not a good coach. I'm sure there are a lot of good coaches that people have never heard of and have gone on and done really good jobs."

Stubbs gained an insight into Caixinha's football mentality during their time on the coaching courses and has followed his friend's career closely ever since.

"He came across early on as someone who is very clear in how he wanted to coach," Stubbs added.

"He had his own ideas, is very knowledgeable and is a really nice guy.

"Everyone gets on well on the courses, but Pedro had a very enthusiastic view about British football.

"He was very inquisitive about it and loved the way it was played.

"He's a great guy, is a great personality and has gone his own way. He's been a coach and now he's a head coach and he's done very well."