Mark Robins: Coventry City name new manager, replacing Russell Slade

Mark Robins is set to manage Coventry in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley on 2 April

League One club Coventry City have appointed Mark Robins as their new manager, a day after relieving previous boss Russell Slade of his duties.

Robins, 47, has returned to the Sky Blues for his second spell as manager, having been in charge between 2012 and 2013 before leaving for Huddersfield.

He has rejoined Coventry, who are bottom of League One, on a contract "beyond the current season".

Slade was sacked on Sunday with the club 13 points adrift of safety.

The 56-year-old only won three of his 16 games in charge, but the club have reached the final of the EFL Trophy, where they will play Oxford at Wembley on 2 April.

Robins told the club website: "I know the club well and it has been especially difficult to watch the struggles of this season from afar.

"My aim is to provide a change of fortune for this football club in the long-term, and build a team not only for now, but for the future of Coventry City."

Former Barnsley and Rotherham boss Robins left Huddersfield in August 2014 after a 4-0 home defeat by Bournemouth in their first match of the Championship season.

He took over at Scunthorpe in October 2014, but was sacked in January 2016 with the club six points above the League One relegation zone.

Robins' first match back in charge of the Sky Blues is at home against fifth-placed Bradford City on Saturday.