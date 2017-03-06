Women's World Cup: BBC wins rights to show 2019 tournament

England's women celebrate finishing third at the 2015 World Cup

BBC Sport has secured the rights to broadcast the 2019 Women's World Cup which will be held in France.

Extensive coverage of every game at the tournament will be provided across television, radio and online.

The 2015 competition was also shown on the BBC, when the England team reached the semi-finals.

"We're delighted the BBC will bring the biggest tournament in women's football to the widest possible audience," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"Women's football has grown significantly over the last few years and we are proud of the contribution we have made.

"France 2019 promises to be another fantastic showcase for the sport."

Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura said: "The seventh edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2015 reached record-breaking numbers of TV viewers and social media clicks, underlining global interest in the world's biggest single-sport event for women.

"As excitement grows around the eighth edition of the competition, we are delighted to work with the BBC to broadcast the ultimate event in women's football to even greater audiences in the UK via the BBC's TV, radio and digital platforms."