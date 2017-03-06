Alexis Sanchez: Ian Wright says he would leave if he were Arsenal striker

Sanchez has scored 17 goals for Arsenal this season and assisted nine

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says he would "probably want to leave" the club if he was in current forward Alexis Sanchez's position.

Sanchez, 28, had a row with team-mates after leaving training mid-session prior to Saturday's loss at Liverpool.

The Chilean was left out of the starting line-up at Anfield but came on in the second half as Arsenal lost 3-1.

"It's not looking good for Arsenal and him. I believe his agent is probably on the phone to people now," said Wright.

In the incident which occurred in training before the visit to the Reds, Sanchez left training mid-session and was confronted by team-mates on their return to the changing room, with one of them having to be held back as tempers flared.

"These things happen. It's when you're united as a team that it doesn't come out," added Wright, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's 606 programme.

Sanchez has been directly involved in 26 goals in his 26 league games this season, scoring 17 and assisting nine.

He set up Danny Welbeck after coming on at Liverpool as Arsenal made it 2-1, but the Gunners could not prevent a defeat which saw them drop out of the top four places, which provide Champions League qualification.

"It's a shame simply because he is Arsenal's best player. He is a player that Arsenal need desperately to be there," said Wright.

"I'm not sure if money is going to keep him there at the moment because if he's storming out of training and not playing in games... it doesn't seem to be a problem for him when he does come on because he still performs to the best of his ability.

"If I was him, I'd probably want to leave as well because what's happening with Arsenal right now is not what he came to Arsenal for, especially not being in the top four.

"Everything points towards that he's unsettled, he's unhappy and it seems to me like he wants to go."