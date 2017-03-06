Scottish Gossip: Pedro Caixinha, Hibs, Aberdeen, Scotland women

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, who is set to be confirmed as the new manager of Rangers this week, has an "aggressive" style and demands the "very best" from his players, according to SFA director of football development Jim Fleeting, who worked with him when he was gaining his coaching qualifications in Scotland. (National)

Football pundit Michael Stewart thinks a consequence of Rangers making the wrong managerial appointment could mean a decade chasing Celtic. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie will face big brother Andrew in the Scottish Cup semi-final when the Dons take on Hibernian. (Press and Journal)

Midfielder John McGinn insists Hibs' hopes of holding on to the Scottish Cup remain high, claiming that in semi-finals and finals "it's anyone's on the day." (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes ordered the Pittodrie groundsman to soak the pitch to inject some pace into it for the visit of Partick Thistle on Sunday. The Dons won 1-0. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, who scored the only goal in Sunday's win over Partick Thistle, will line up against his brother Andrew of Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-finals

Head coach Ian Cathro has put his underperforming Hearts players through gruelling double training sessions in a bid to kick-start their season. The Jambos are currently on a run of three successive defeats. (Daily Record)

Joe Garner hopes his hat-trick for Rangers in the 6-0 Scottish Cup win over Hamilton on Saturday will kick-start a scoring period for him. He says: "I've obviously not scored as many as I would have liked but hopefully after getting three on Saturday I can go on a little run and get a few more before the end of the season." (Evening Times)

"How they are at the bottom of the league I do not know," remarks Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers about Championship St Mirren after knocking them out of the Scottish Cup last-eight with a 4-1 win. "I think they are the best team we have played domestically, including Premiership teams. Jack Ross did an excellent job in a short period of time." (Daily Mail)

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass was left with a familiar feeling when his squad's warm-weather training trip to Dubai coincided with miserable conditions there. "The weather was worse than Scotland!" he complains. "It was raining a lot, and cold - felt pretty much like I was back home in Glasgow. So the lads were gutted. (Daily Mail)

Scotland's women are likely to be without stand-in captain Kim Little for Monday afternoon's Cyprus Cup game against Austria in Nicosia. (National)

Laura Muir won gold in the 1,500m and 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade

Honduran police have arrested seven gang members over the murder of ex-Rangers player Arnold Peralta. (Sun)

Ahead of his team's Premiership match against Celtic, Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn says the Ibrox side are "a lot more free-flowing than at the start of the season". He says: "There were a lot of changes in the summer and we took a bit of time to get going. We are younger, hungrier, and we all have an end goal." (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Laura Muir won the 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships despite having had a poor sleep the night before. "I was still awake at 3am," explains Muir, who won the 1,500m the day before. "I got to bed quite early but just couldn't sleep because I was buzzing from the race yesterday. The legs felt OK but definitely quite tired and I got about five or six hours' sleep." (Daily Express)

Former Scotland and Lions coach Jim Telfer is keen to put the record straight before Saturday's Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham. He says: "Look, I'm not anti-English. I love visiting London, seeing my grandchildren, travelling the Tube, watching cricket at Lord's. I have a lot of time for Englishmen." (Daily Telegraph)