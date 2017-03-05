BBC Sport - Match of the Day 3: West Ham v Chelsea preview

London Stadium is 'perfect' for Chelsea

Mark Chapman is joined by Phil Neville and Jermaine Jenas to look ahead to the match between West Ham and Chelsea on Monday night.

WATCH: Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend

You can listen to West Ham v Chelsea live on BBC radio 5 live and follow it on this website and the BBC Sport app from 19:00 GMT.

Top videos

Video

London Stadium is 'perfect' for Chelsea

Video

Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend

Video

Muir storms to second European gold

Video

Oskan-Clarke denied in photo-finish thriller

Video

Philip sets British record in 60m victory

Video

Britain win three more Para-cycling golds

Video

England beat world champions USA

Video

I wanted more goals from Man City - Guardiola

Video

Sunderland lacked quality - Moyes

Video

Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record

Video

Koeman pleased with Everton's character

Video

'Spoilsport' official almost ruins Muir's moment

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Walkers in Epping Forest

Guided Walk - The Oak Trail
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired