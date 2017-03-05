BBC Sport - Match of the Day 3: West Ham v Chelsea preview
London Stadium is 'perfect' for Chelsea
- From the section Football
Mark Chapman is joined by Phil Neville and Jermaine Jenas to look ahead to the match between West Ham and Chelsea on Monday night.
WATCH: Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend
You can listen to West Ham v Chelsea live on BBC radio 5 live and follow it on this website and the BBC Sport app from 19:00 GMT.
