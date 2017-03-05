BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola wants his team to be more ruthless
I wanted more goals from Man City - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says his team needed to try and score more goals in the final third of their 2-0 win at Sunderland, saying it was "too risky" to settle for a 2-0 lead.
Match Report: Sunderland 0-2 Man City
