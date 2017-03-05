Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 0.
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia
Atletico Madrid moved back into the Champions League places with a comfortable La Liga win over Valencia.
Striker Fernando Torres watched from the stands, two days after being released from hospital following a head injury suffered during their last game.
Antoine Griezmann scored twice, including a fine opener from Koke's through ball.
Kevin Gameiro scored a deflected goal to double the lead before Griezmann's late second sealed the win.
Atletico are one point above fifth-placed Real Sociedad - but six points behind Sevilla in third.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 15Savic
- 19Hernández
- 3Filipe Luis
- 10CarrascoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forParteyat 77'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 8Ñíguez
- 6Koke
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forCorreaat 85'minutes
- 21GameiroSubstituted forGaitánat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 11Correa
- 20Juanfran
- 22Partey
- 23Gaitán
- 24Giménez
- 39Moreno
Valencia
- 1Diego Alves
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 24Garay
- 5Mangala
- 14Gayá
- 18Soler
- 8PérezBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Parejo
- 9El HaddadiSubstituted forBakkaliat 67'minutes
- 12Zaza
- 15Orellana
Substitutes
- 6Siqueira
- 7Suárez
- 11Bakkali
- 13Domenech
- 21Montoya
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 23Abdennour
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 46,473
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 0.
Booking
Santi Mina (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).
Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Zakaria Bakkali.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid).
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zakaria Bakkali (Valencia).
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zakaria Bakkali (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Simone Zaza (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santi Mina.
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia).
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Simone Zaza (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nicolás Gaitán replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.