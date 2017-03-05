Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid3Valencia0

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia

Fernando Torres
Atletico Madrid did not miss Fernando Torres on the pitch in a straightforward victory

Atletico Madrid moved back into the Champions League places with a comfortable La Liga win over Valencia.

Striker Fernando Torres watched from the stands, two days after being released from hospital following a head injury suffered during their last game.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice, including a fine opener from Koke's through ball.

Kevin Gameiro scored a deflected goal to double the lead before Griezmann's late second sealed the win.

Atletico are one point above fifth-placed Real Sociedad - but six points behind Sevilla in third.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 15Savic
  • 19Hernández
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 10CarrascoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forParteyat 77'minutes
  • 14Gabi
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 6Koke
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forCorreaat 85'minutes
  • 21GameiroSubstituted forGaitánat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 11Correa
  • 20Juanfran
  • 22Partey
  • 23Gaitán
  • 24Giménez
  • 39Moreno

Valencia

  • 1Diego Alves
  • 2Cavaco Cancelo
  • 24Garay
  • 5Mangala
  • 14Gayá
  • 18Soler
  • 8PérezBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Parejo
  • 9El HaddadiSubstituted forBakkaliat 67'minutes
  • 12Zaza
  • 15Orellana

Substitutes

  • 6Siqueira
  • 7Suárez
  • 11Bakkali
  • 13Domenech
  • 21Montoya
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 23Abdennour
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
46,473

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 0.

Booking

Santi Mina (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).

Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Zakaria Bakkali.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid).

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 0. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zakaria Bakkali (Valencia).

Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Zakaria Bakkali (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Yannick Carrasco.

Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Simone Zaza (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santi Mina.

Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia).

Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Simone Zaza (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Nicolás Gaitán replaces Kevin Gameiro.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Barcelona2618625560
2Real Madrid2518524159
3Sevilla2517442055
4Atl Madrid2614752649
5Real Sociedad261538648
6Villarreal2612951945
7Eibar261169539
8Ath Bilbao251159138
9Espanyol26998036
10Celta Vigo2510510-535
11Alavés25898-633
12Las Palmas267811-529
13Valencia268513-1129
14Real Betis257612-1427
15Malaga256811-1026
16Leganés266614-1924
17Deportivo La Coruña255812-1223
18Granada264715-3019
19Sporting Gijón264517-2817
20Osasuna262717-3313
View full Spanish La Liga table

