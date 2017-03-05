Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia

From the section

Atletico Madrid did not miss Fernando Torres on the pitch in a straightforward victory

Atletico Madrid moved back into the Champions League places with a comfortable La Liga win over Valencia.

Striker Fernando Torres watched from the stands, two days after being released from hospital following a head injury suffered during their last game.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice, including a fine opener from Koke's through ball.

Kevin Gameiro scored a deflected goal to double the lead before Griezmann's late second sealed the win.

Atletico are one point above fifth-placed Real Sociedad - but six points behind Sevilla in third.