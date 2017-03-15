Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Man Utd20:05FC Rostov
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v FC Rostov

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial
Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial have both been ruled out of the match through injury

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United will be without injured captain Wayne Rooney for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against FC Rostov.

Forward Anthony Martial is also ruled out, but the Frenchman, Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger trained with a younger group of players away from the first team on Wednesday.

FC Rostov are without captain Aleksandr Gatskan, who is suspended.

The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg in Russia.

The winners of the Europa League will earn a place in the Champions League - an attractive prospect for United, who are only sixth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini said: "All the staff want to be in Champions League next season. We will do everything to be there."

Match stats

  • The clubs met for the first time in Russia in what was Rostov's maiden encounter with an English team.
  • The journey from Rostov to Manchester is around 3,000 km.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United's record in 10 meetings with Russian sides is won two, drawn seven, lost one. The sole defeat was a 2-1 loss to Zenit St-Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.
  • United have won all four of their Europa League home games this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding one.
  • United got to the last 16 of the competition in 2015-16, but the Uefa Cup/Europa League remains the only major Uefa trophy they have never won.

Rostov

  • Rostov have not won in their past five European away fixtures (drawn three, lost two).
  • The Russian side are making their first appearance in the spring phase of a European competition. This is the 14th fixture of their longest European campaign to date, Champions League assignments included.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Fenerbahçe6411213
    2Man Utd6402812
    3Feyenoord6213-47
    4Zorya Luhansk6024-62

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Apoel Nic6402212
    2Olympiakos622218
    3BSC Young Boys622238
    4FC Astana6123-65

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Saint-Étienne6330312
    2Anderlecht6321811
    3Mainz 056231-29
    4FK Qabala6006-90

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Zenit St P6501915
    2AZ Alkmaar6222-48
    3Maccabi Tel-Aviv6213-27
    4Dundalk6114-34

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Roma6330912
    2Astra Giurgiu6222-38
    3Viktoria Plzen6132-36
    4Austria Vienna6123-35

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1KRC Genk6402412
    2Ath Bilbao6312-110
    3Rapid Vienna6132-16
    4Sassuolo6123-25

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Ajax6420514
    2Celta Vigo623139
    3Standard Liege614127
    4Panathinaikos6015-101

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Shakt Donsk66001618
    2KAA Gent6222-48
    3Sporting Braga6132-26
    4Konyaspor6015-101

    I

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Schalke6501615
    2FK Krasnodar621307
    3FC RB Salzb621307
    4Nice6204-66

    J

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Fiorentina6411913
    2PAOK Salonika6312110
    3FK Qarabag6213-57
    4Slovan Liberec6114-54

    K

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Sparta Prague6402212
    2Hapoel Be'er Sheva622208
    3Southampton622228
    4Inter Milan6204-46

    L

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Osmanlispor6312310
    2Villarreal623119
    3FC Zürich6132-26
    4Steaua Buc6132-26
    View full Europa League tables

