Manchester United v FC Rostov

Manchester United will be without injured captain Wayne Rooney for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against FC Rostov.

Forward Anthony Martial is also ruled out, but the Frenchman, Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger trained with a younger group of players away from the first team on Wednesday.

FC Rostov are without captain Aleksandr Gatskan, who is suspended.

The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg in Russia.

The winners of the Europa League will earn a place in the Champions League - an attractive prospect for United, who are only sixth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini said: "All the staff want to be in Champions League next season. We will do everything to be there."

The clubs met for the first time in Russia in what was Rostov's maiden encounter with an English team.

The journey from Rostov to Manchester is around 3,000 km.

Manchester United's record in 10 meetings with Russian sides is won two, drawn seven, lost one. The sole defeat was a 2-1 loss to Zenit St-Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.

United have won all four of their Europa League home games this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding one.

United got to the last 16 of the competition in 2015-16, but the Uefa Cup/Europa League remains the only major Uefa trophy they have never won.

