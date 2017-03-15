Manchester United v FC Rostov
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manchester United will be without injured captain Wayne Rooney for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against FC Rostov.
Forward Anthony Martial is also ruled out, but the Frenchman, Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger trained with a younger group of players away from the first team on Wednesday.
FC Rostov are without captain Aleksandr Gatskan, who is suspended.
The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg in Russia.
The winners of the Europa League will earn a place in the Champions League - an attractive prospect for United, who are only sixth in the Premier League.
Midfielder Marouane Fellaini said: "All the staff want to be in Champions League next season. We will do everything to be there."
Match stats
- The clubs met for the first time in Russia in what was Rostov's maiden encounter with an English team.
- The journey from Rostov to Manchester is around 3,000 km.
Manchester United
- Manchester United's record in 10 meetings with Russian sides is won two, drawn seven, lost one. The sole defeat was a 2-1 loss to Zenit St-Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Super Cup.
- United have won all four of their Europa League home games this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding one.
- United got to the last 16 of the competition in 2015-16, but the Uefa Cup/Europa League remains the only major Uefa trophy they have never won.
Rostov
- Rostov have not won in their past five European away fixtures (drawn three, lost two).
- The Russian side are making their first appearance in the spring phase of a European competition. This is the 14th fixture of their longest European campaign to date, Champions League assignments included.