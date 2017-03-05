Roger Schmidt: Bayer Leverkusen sack boss after heavy defeat

Roger Schmidt
Schmidt's Bayer Leverkusen beat Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League this season

Bayer Leverkusen have sacked manager Roger Schmidt following Saturday's 6-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

Four losses in their past six Bundesliga games have taken them down into ninth place.

Schmidt, 49, has been considered one of the Bundesliga's top managers, and is seen as a possible Arsenal boss when Arsene Wenger leaves.

They are still in the Champions League, but trail 4-2 to Atletico Madrid after their last-16 first-leg game.

