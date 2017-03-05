BBC Sport - Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend
Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend
- From the section Football
BBC Sport looks back at a busy weekend for Premier League referees Anthony Taylor and Kevin Friend after they were involved in incident-packed games following their return from a mid-week trip to Marbella for Taylor's stag do.
