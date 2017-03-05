BBC Sport - Arsenal: Could Alexis Sanchez lead Gunners exodus?

Could Sanchez lead Arsenal exodus?

BBC Match of the Day 2 Extra pundits discuss whether a disenchanted Alexis Sanchez could leave Arsenal, and in doing so lead an exodus from Emirates Stadium that may include Arsene Wenger.

WATCH MORE: Sanchez protest: 14,000 signed up, fewer than 10 went

READ MORE: Arsene Wenger 'stands up' for decision not to start forward

