Russell Slade: Coventry City sack manager

Russell Slade has been sacked as manager of Coventry City, who are bottom of the League One table.

The 56-year-old only won three of his 16 games in charge of the Sky Blues following his appointment on 21 December.

Coventry are 13 points adrift of safety in the third tier following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury.

The Ricoh Arena side have reached the final of the EFL Trophy and will play Oxford at Wembley on 2 April.

