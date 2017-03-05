Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "proud' of his side after they set a new club record of nine-consecutive home Premier League victories by beating Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 3-2 Everton

Watch highlights of all of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.