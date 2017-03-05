BBC Sport - Tottenham 3-2 Everton: Mauricio Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record
Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record
- From the section Football
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "proud' of his side after they set a new club record of nine-consecutive home Premier League victories by beating Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 3-2 Everton
