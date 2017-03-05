BBC Sport - Tottenham 3-2 Everton: Mauricio Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record

Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "proud' of his side after they set a new club record of nine-consecutive home Premier League victories by beating Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 3-2 Everton

Watch highlights of all of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.

Top videos

Video

Pochettino 'proud' of fantastic win record

Video

England beat world champions USA

Video

Muir storms to second European gold

Video

'Spoilsport' official almost ruins Muir's moment

Video

'Liverpool are rollercoaster of Premier League'

Video

Shakespeare 'out of order' for wanting Foxes job

Video

Muir breaks GB record to win 1500m gold

Video

Arsenal had difficult first half - Wenger

Video

Mings jumped into my elbow - Ibrahimovic

Video

Wow! Oklahoma's incredible 70-foot wonder shot

Video

Man Utd missed big chances - Mourinho

Video

Burnley players coach at local school

Video

Celebration was for the fans - Clement

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Walkers in Epping Forest

Guided Walk - The Oak Trail
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired